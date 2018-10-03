Mukamba, Mwerahari boost DeMbare

DYNAMOS’ fight against relegation was boosted yesterday with the return of key players Denver Mukamba and vice-captain Obey Mwerahari to training.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mukamba has been very influential in leading the team in their battle for survival with his creativity and passing range.

He, however, missed an important league assignment away to FC Platinum where the Harare giants suffered a 2-0 defeat which plunged them into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

It is understood Mukamba failed to make the trip as he attended to his wife who was said to be unwell.

Although some quarters believe Mukamba had reverted to his old habits of going AWOL, team manager Richard Chihoro insisted that the player was attending to his sick wife.

“Denver told us he failed to make it to Zvishavane as his wife was unwell. That is the information we have. What is important is today he came to training and was heavily involved,” Chihoro said.

The Dynamos team manager also said Mwerahari, who has been on the sidelines for a lengthy period due to injury, started training yesterday.

Midfielder Jimmy Tigere, who has also missed some games due to injury, trained with the team.

“We also welcome Mwerahari, who has started training today after a long time on the sidelines due to injury. We hope the return of these players will boost the team in our quest to survive relegation and also to win the Chibuku Super Cup.”

DeMbare, who fired coach Lloyd Mutasa last week and replaced him with Lloyd Chigowe and Murape Murape, lost to log leaders FC Platinum and will now need to go an extra mile in their last six games of the season, which include the rescheduled Harare derby against CAPS United to survive.

The Glamour Boys will also play Black Rhinos, Herentals, Triangle and Mutare City in Harare and then travel to Nichrut for the last match of the season at Ascot.

Dynamos have not won a game in the last five league matches. They hope to win at least half of their remaining six matches and also pray fervently that their rivals in the relegation dog fight drop points.

With 31 points, there is a silver lining as the Harare giants are only separated by a point with the trio of Yadah, Bulawayo Chiefs and Nichrut.

Although they have the Chibuku Super Cup coming up next against Herentals, their main objective is to ensure they survive the chop.

