Emirates passenger traffic up 6pc

Enacy Mapakame

AIRLINE Emirates says business on the Harare-Dubai route has been on a growth trajectory with passenger traffic growing by 6 percent during the 2017 /18 financial year as investors explore business opportunities driven by renewed confidence in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has generated interest from potential investors across the globe, following a change in leadership last November which has seen Government introduce more investor friendly policies.

Emirates transported 337 512 passengers during the 2017 /18 financial year compared to 317 967 recorded in the previous year.

Emirates commercial manager Majid Al Falasi said there was an increase in the number of business travellers from across the globe in search of investment opportunities as Zimbabwe has opened its doors for business.

He added that the in-bound tourism arrivals on Emirates was also supportive of Zimbabwe’s tourism sector while the growing demand for travel to Asia and Europe, as well as the popularity of Dubai as a shopping and family tourist destination have also added to the airline’s growth.

Statistics show that tourist arrivals from Middle East have been on a growth path since 2015 when 3 990 visitors came in the country before increasing by 20 percent to 4 783 visitors the following year.

The figures are expected to increase with the anticipated rise in tourist arrivals in the country this year.

The airline’s SkyCargo service also recorded growth with 1 900 tonnes of seasonal perishables exported to Dubai while 1 176 tonnes were imported into Zimbabwe.

The imports also comprised of general cargo, hatching eggs and pharmaceuticals.

“Emirates touches the lives of many people in Zimbabwe. We connect investors and experts in the business sector; deliver seasonal perishables to market; and connect Zimbabwean people to the world. It’s an important contribution and we take that role very seriously,” said Mr Falasi.

Dubai is the leading destination for Emirates passengers travelling from Zimbabwe, followed by Lusaka, London, Guangzhou, Beijing, New York, Mumbai, Delhi, Geneva and Istanbul.

“We are the only airline connecting Zimbabwe with a through-flight outside the Africa continent, and this links the nation to our network of over 160 destinations in 86 countries and territories worldwide, enabling Harare passengers to be almost anywhere in the world within 24 hours of departure,” added Mr Falasi.

He said the airline would continue on a wide range of innovations to further grow its business not only on the Zimbabwe market, but consolidate its global market.

Like this: Like Loading...