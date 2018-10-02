This is what it costs to contest SA elections

JOHANNESBURG. – Some South Africans have kicked their politicking into high gear ahead of national and provincial elections next year, but placing their polished smiles on the ballot will come at a cost.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) charges a deposit to parties to ensure they are serious about taking part.

In a statement yesterday, the IEC said it was proposing deposits of R200 000 for parties wishing to contest national elections and R45 000 for each provincial election.

It was proposed that parties contesting the national election and all provincial elections would be required to deposit R605 000.

Parties get their deposits back if they win a seat in the National Assembly and/or the provincial legislature.

Forfeited deposits go to the National Revenue Fund. The proposed amounts for next year are the same as those required for the 2014 national and provincial elections.

“The use of election deposits is common practice around the world as a way to balance the constitutional right to contest elections with the need to obviate frivolity in the electoral contest,” the IEC said.

The IEC has published a notice inviting people to comment on the proposed deposits.

There are currently 262 nationally registered parties.

“These parties will be in a position to contest elections next year subject to fulfilling the candidate nomination requirements and placing the prescribed election deposits.” – News24,.

