BEIJING. – Monday marked the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, whose remarkable economic and social achievements have attracted global attention and praise from world leaders.

Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), spoke highly of China’s remarkable achievements in pursuing the “Two Centenary Goals” and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Sino-DPRK relations continue to develop soundly in line with a rapidly changing world, he said. The DPRK is willing to join hands with China in implementing key consensus reached by both leaders and work toward a deepened friendship, he added.

Ivan Melnikov, first deputy chairperson of the Russian State Duma, extended a warm holiday congratulation to the Chinese people, saying that Russia and China are reliable strategic cooperative partners and each other’s diplomatic priority.

The two heads of state have completed three visits during the year, guiding the development of Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Melnikov said.

Vice-President of the French National Assembly Carole Bureau-Bonnard said over the past four decades, China has made remarkable achievements in its modernisation.

The international community is witnessing an increasingly open China with ever-improving living standards of the people and more progress in high-tech development and poverty alleviation, she said, expressing France’s hope to strengthen bilateral cooperation with China.

Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Yoshimasa Hayashi made an address on the 69th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

He said he was impressed by the passion of both sides towards expanding and deepening exchanges in various fields during his visit to China in May this year, saying that a friendly bilateral relationship will benefit the Asia-Pacific region at large. – Xinhua.

