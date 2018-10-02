Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on first solo trip as first lady

Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on the first leg of her maiden, solo tour of Africa that has been billed as a chance to carve her own diplomatic path.

TimesLive

The US first lady stepped off an overnight flight from Andrews Airforce Base near Washington DC onto a red carpet at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

She was met by her Ghanaian counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a group of local schoolchildren in yellow and brown uniforms waving the US stars and stripes and the Ghanaian flag.

The first lady’s office has said the tour will be a “diplomatic and humanitarian visit” that will focus on her #BeBest campaign for “children and their well-being”.

It will also “showcase” the work of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), even at a time when her husband’s government is looking to slash American aid across the world.

She is due to also visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt before returning to Washington on Sunday October 7.