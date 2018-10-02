Fugitive Genius Kadungure arrested, charged over R1.5m fraud

HARARE – Showy businessman, Genius Kadungure, appeared at the Harare magistrates court on Monday after being on the run for over two weeks.

The nightclub boss who also runs a gas business is accused of conning Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna of R535,000 and a second man of R1 million back in 2012 in connivance with another controversial tender businessman, Wicknell Chivayo.

A warrant of arrest had been issued after he skipped court on two occasions.

Through his lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, Kadungure apologised begging the court to cancel his arrest warrant saying he missed his flight and could not attend court.

Samkange said Kadungure landed from America last Saturday and came to court the earliest possible to show that his absence was not wilful.

However, prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu begged magistrate Morgan Nemadire to send Kadungure to jail saying his default was wilful.

Zinyandu also told court that Kadungure was disrespectful since he chose to leave the country well knowing he was wanted in court.

