Shoko fiesta lives up to top billing

“MEMORABLE” is a fitting description of the ambiance and energy that characterised Shoko Festival’s main event at Chitungwiza’s Unit L grounds on Sunday night.

Tammy Moyo

Themed “Peace in the Hood”, the diverse programming that saw genres including hip-hop, gqom and Zimdancehall grace the same stage was like a scene plucked right from a utopian movie.

For the organisers, the decision to take the main event, which was headlined by South African gqom diva Moonchild Sanelly, to the ghetto appears to have paid off.

A madding youthful crowd largely dressed in trendy and colourful regalia thronged the dusty space at twilight at a time red-hot rapper Asaph had early birds shaking to his spirited showcase.

Emerging songstress Tammy Moyo, also staged a solid show juxtaposed with the genius of Oslo’s Awesomnia band.

When headline act Moonchild took to the stage with her song F-Boyz most could not relate to the lyrics but her contagious energy lured many to the dancefloor.

Dressed in a racy pink top and matching pants, which she latter stripped for a skimpier swimsuit, she belted hit after hit including Makhe, Midnight Starring and Weh Mameh much to the adulation of the frenzied congregation.

But the climax of her 40-minute slot was when she climbed the side of the stage and twerked, leaving a significant part of the crowd in awe.

Meanwhile, the three-day festival’s re-imagined programming in response to a slump in attendance at most of last year’s scheduled events at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences grounds presented a positive shift in terms of numbers.

On Friday the Shoko Comedy Night turned into a resounding success which attracted a virtually full house at Reps Theatre in the capital as lovers of jest were treated to a massive rib cracking show for two hours while the audience at the Mash Up night on day two was noble as well.

Shoko Festival — among the country’s longest-running urban culture festivals — is a product of Magamba Network.

