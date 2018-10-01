Govt contains further cholera outbreak

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has managed to contain the further outbreak of cholera and is focusing on ensuring treatment for those infected by the bacteria as well as eradicating the disease.

This was said by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo yesterday as he received a donation from the Iranian Embassy and well-wishers from the Iranian community in Zimbabwe towards the fight against cholera worth $30 000.

Cholera has so far killed 49 people, mainly in Harare since its outbreak on September 6.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Iranian Embassy in Harare, Dr Moyo said: “Because of the measures we have put in place, we have managed to stagnate the number of deaths and right now we are looking at ensuring that all those patients who were admitted in our treatment centres receive the best treatment.

“We are targeting to come down to zero numbers of cholera in Zimbabwe and as any other cholera is captured, we want to aggressively treat the patients in a way that they should be able to go back home.

“There should never be any deaths as a result of cholera.”

Dr Moyo expressed gratitude to Iran for the kind gesture.

“We really want to appreciate this wonderful donation of products that we will use towards the cholera outbreak. If it was not for embassies and countries like yours giving assistance to Zimbabwe it would naturally take a bit longer to overcome this problem,” he said.

Dr Moyo said the cholera death toll remained at 49 recorded on Wednesday last week.

Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Ahmad Erfanian said the donation reflected the friendly relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Iran.

“It is worth mentioning that the two countries enjoy cordial relations dating back to the time of the liberation struggle. Iran has always been an all-weather friend to Zimbabwe.

“The Iranian community in Zimbabwe who are living in peace and harmony with the local people are through this donation showing their commitment to assist the people of Zimbabwe, especially in the difficult times.

“We hope the fight against cholera will soon be won as the country has recorded a reduction in new cholera cases,” he said.

The donation included gumboots, dust-coats, gloves, antibacterial liquid hand wash, disinfectant liquid, knapsack sprayer, hygiene cotton wool and mutton cloth for cleaning treatment centres.

