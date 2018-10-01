Zimbabwe’s economic reform plan to push GDP growth to 5 pct – cenbank

John Mangudya, RBZ Governor (Image: Bloomberg)

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s economy will grow faster than expected in 2018, from an estimate of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, the central bank said on Monday as the new government implements reforms to kick-start growth that has languished for more than two decades.

Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, in his first post-election monetary policy statement, said rebalancing the economy would require “painful measures”.

He announced a plan to separate local and foreign currency bank accounts and a new tax on goods trucks as part of measures to ease the shortage of U.S. dollars since the country dumped its own currency in 2009.

