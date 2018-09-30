All set for Gwanda gospel festival

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Arts Reporter

Organisers of this year’s edition of the popular Gwanda International Gospel Music Festival have said all is in place for the event.

Musicians to take part at the event include Takesure Zamar, Mathias Mhere, Neyi Zimu, Omega, Thinah Zungu and Eric Moyo, among others.

As a way of giving a platform to upcoming artistes, especially those from Gwanda and Bulawayo, “Indosakusa”, who recently released a 13-track album, are expected to grace the occasion.

Themed “The Walls of Jericho Did Fall”, the festival will make music lovers and gospel greats who are willing to preach the word of God further through music and worship.

In an interview, the festival’s spokesperson, Alson Darikayi, said they are expecting over 22 000 people.

“We have taken steps to combat cholera. At every entrance we will have sanitisers as well as on every corner and will also have ambulances on standby. We have done our checks with health officials in Gwanda,” he said.

Darikayi said all accommodation in Gwanda is fully booked.

“We have booked all accommodation in Gwanda and that is our contribution to the Gwanda community. We hope for further development of the area,” he said.

“Our team is already on the ground, setting the stage and we are ready to make sure the festival is bigger than last year. We will make sure it continues to grow, learning from past mistakes.

“Our line-up is awesome as we also have some surprise acts which will be announced on the day,” she said.

The brainchild of Bigtime Strategic Group chief executive officer Justice Maphosa and family, the festival has been running for three years.

