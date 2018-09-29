US$ 30 million for cholera fight

Over $30 million in cash and kind has so far been contributed by the private sector towards fighting the cholera outbreak which has so far claimed 49 lives and left 10 000 seeking treatment.

The breakdown of the exact amount was not available to The Sunday Mail by last night and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development said it was still working on the calculations.

Government has been crowd funding for a $64 million war chest to contain the cholera outbreak in some parts of Harare.

Government recently set up an inter-ministerial committee meant to raise funds towards the current cholera outbreak whose epicentre is Glen view and Budiriro high density suburbs.

Speaking at a ceremony where the Chinese Embassy, Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association, Chamber of Chinese Enterprises, Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe and the Chinese community made a $200 000 donation in cash and kind, the Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube said Government is impressed by the help coming from private firms.

‘To date, just over US$30 million in cash and kind has been collected in the fight against cholera with the breakdown set to be published soon as our accountant general is still working on how much has been collected in kind,” he said.

“We want to raise $64 million which will go towards fighting the outbreak, building water and sewer infrastructure and environment management.

“We are already working on a proposal on solid waste and environment management, which we will publicize soon.”

Prof Ncube also hailed the relationship between Zimbabwe and China which has grown since the days of the liberation struggle to now encompass project investments and humanitarian assistance.

Handing over the donation, Chinese charge d’affairs in Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang said China would continue to work with Zimbabwe to upgrade the health delivery system.

“The Chinese Embassy in Harare, Chinese enterprises and Chinese community in Harare have been very much concerned about the loss of lives and the suffering caused by cholera.

“The Chinese Government and the communities are therefore making a donation of $200 000 in cash and in kind to Zimbabwe to help boost the nationwide efforts in arresting the cholera disease.

“We will continue to help Zimbabwe and African countries in the health care sector. The just concluded FOCAC summit has already given us the guidance and the road map.”

To date, Government has contributed $15 million towards the fight against cholera.

Speaking at the same event, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said there is need for permanent solutions to fight water borne diseases.

“I am happy with the progress that has been made so far in terms of combating the current cholera outbreak,” he said.

“However, we need more permanent solutions and preventive measures in eradicating such diseases in our country.

“I am happy to say we have a number of corporates willing to work with Government in building water and sewer infrastructure, which is a long term solution.”

The mid and long-term interventions include provision of adequate clean water, upgrading water and sewer reticulation systems as well as re-designing and modernising water and sewer infrastructure.