Cancer trust launched in Harare

The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro has launched the Cancerserve Trust in a bid to fight the deadly non communicable disease.

Touched by the plight of cancer patients, the impact of the deadly disease on human life and the economy in general, leading medical practitioner, Dr Anna Nyakabau founded the Cancerserve Trust to elevate the fight against the disease which affects about 36 in every 100 000 people.

The trust was officially launched by Dr Mangwiro, who described the move as a milestone achievement in the country’s fight against the chronic disease.

Dr Nyakabau has led various cancer prevention and treatment programmes in the country and the region.

She said her vision through the trust is to raise awareness and establish resources in this worthy cause.

One board trustees member, Dr Lowell Schnipper, who has over 30 years experience in cancer treatment, said he will devote his expertise to reducing cancer calamities.

Cancer prevalence is high in Zimbabwe at over 36 in every 100 000 people compared to around 6 in 100 000 in developed nations.

Various cancer ailments include breast, cervical, prostate, colon and cancer of the bone.

People are encouraged to seek education about the disease and go for regular screening.

