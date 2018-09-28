JUST IN: Chevrons coach declares team in SA to win matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team coach, Lalchand Rajput is relishing the limited overs series against South Africa, which starts on Sunday with the Indian backing his boys to put up a good fight.

A look at record at what has happened between the two teams in the past indicates that the Chevrons will not have it easy against the Proteas who are ranked fourth in the world in the 50 over format of the game when the One Day Internationals start at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Sunday.

Rajput, confirmed as the substantive Zimbabwe coach in August is not flinching at the sight of what has happened in the past. The former India mentor arrived in Kimberly with his Zimbabwean team full of confidence because of the amount of hard work the players put into training back home prior to heading to South Africa.

With senior players Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine back in the fold to join up with the experienced captain Hamilton Masakadza as well as the fit-again duo of Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis, Rajput’s hopefulness is maybe warranted.

“South Africa is always a big challenge, but a challenge always gets the best out of me and the players. The series we played when I took over was not good for us, but it was never going to be easy to face Australia and Pakistan in the T20I triangular series and then Pakistan in the ODI series when we were missing seven to eight players. But now that the players are back, it looks a balanced team, a team that wants to do well,’’ Rajput said.

Zimbabwe are without former skipper Graeme Cremer since he recently had knee surgery as well as all rounder Sikandar Raza, who will only be available for the tour to Bangladesh in October. Rajput is hoping to combine experience and youth to produce results against the Proteas.

Zimbabwe recorded their only ODI win over South Africa in South Africa, a two-wicket victory achieved in Durban on 2 February 2000, Rajput is relishing his side’s chances of doing it again.

“We have had a very good preparatory camp for two months and when you prepare well normally results will be on your side. South Africa has to be aware that this is not the Zimbabwe team of the past. This is a team that is going to give them a good run for their money,” he said.

He is keen to have his team play some competitive cricket and display to the cricketing world that every match they play is vital.

“We have come to show the world that we are a competitive team and every game is important. We are here to show we can play aggressive cricket and we are here to win.’’

After Sunday’s clash in Kimberley, South Africa and Zimbabwe will switch to Bloemfontein for the second match set for 3 October before concluding the ODI series three days later in Paarl.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara

