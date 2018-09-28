Transform your programming, Mutodi lays into ZBC

Energy Mutodi

HARARE – The government says the national broadcaster must introduce and immediately implement changes that transform programming and give viewers content they want.

The Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi expressed government’s expectations when he toured the ZBC facilities at Pockets Hills in Harare today.

Mutodi says the national broadcaster must come up with programming of both news and content that is in tandem with international best practices.

He said ZBC should measure up to the current trends and ensure viewers get satisfaction.

The Deputy Minister also commended the institution for advancing its technological infrastructure and encouraged full utilisation of the facilities.

He also pledged to facilitate engaging for the opening up of new studios that were constructed under the digitalisation programme.

ZBC Chief Executive Officer Mr Patrick Mavhura briefed the Deputy Minister on the transformative strategy that the institution has embarked on for the period 2017-19 and its self-initiative efforts towards revamping its current studios to comply with the demands of the digital migration.

Deputy Minister Mutodi was able to familiarise himself with operations at the ZBC radio stations studios Classic 263, Power FM, new television studios, news department and technical department.

Key personnel in different departments took the opportunity to explain on the latest technological developments being implemented by the national broadcaster.

Like this: Like Loading...