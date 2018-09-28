LATEST: Khama hails Zimbos

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

FORMER Botswana President Ian Khama paid tribute to Zimbabwe for the role it played in contributing to the turnaround of his country’s economy.

Officially opening the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) congress and investment forum in Bulawayo on Thursday, the former Botswana President hailed the country for having one of the best human capitals in the continent.

“I am not here to lecture to Zimbabweans on how to run their country or their economy because I believe very strongly that you already have most of what we need both in terms of human resource and as we know and we can confirm as your neighbours we know that Zimbabweans are very innovative and have a very strong work ethic and indeed Zimbabweans have contributed to the development and success of Botswana,” he said.

Mr Khama said Zimbabwe has abundant natural resources but there was a need for it to put in place policies that encouraged investment into the country.

“You have natural resources in abundance all that is needed is for the policies to be put in place. Policies and programmes that bring about a culture of good governance in order for you to succeed and indeed we believe very strongly as Botswana that economic growth should be driven by the private sector with the Government acting as the facilitators,” he said.

