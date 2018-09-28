Gwekwerere sues Dynamos over $27k debt

Former Dynamos Football Club forward, Evans Gwekwerere, has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel his former paymasters to pay him his outstanding $27 100, accusing the club of refusing to abide by the Labour Court’s ruling.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through the Labour Court officer, Mary Tendai Chapfaka, Gwekwerere filed an application for registration of a confirmed ruling in terms of section 93 (5b) of the Labour Act on Wednesday this week and the matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

In her founding affidavit, Chapfaka said she ruled in Gwekwerere’s favour sometime in July this year and ordered Dynamos to make good the debt, but the football club had failed to fulfil the ruling, prompting the current application.

“This is an application for registration of a confirmed ruling in terms of section 93 (5b) of the Labour Act chapter 28:01 as amended. The ruling was confirmed on July 20, 2018 and the order was handed down on July 25, 2018 ordering the respondent (Dynamos FC) to pay second applicant (Gwekwerere) the sum of $27 100 within 30 days of the order,” Chapfaka said.

“The respondent was notified of the order and it’s been more than the stipulated 30 days and the respondent has not even heeded the call to have a meeting to try and agree on a payment plan. I understand that the registration sought herein is meant to clothe the ruling with force of an order of this court which can be executed to make sure the second applicant gets his money.”

In his supporting affidavit, Gwekwerere said he is in agreement with the relief sought.

“I have read and understood the founding affidavit by the first applicant and I fully subscribe to the averments set out therein. I am in agreement with the relief sought and I pray for an order in terms of the draft,” he said.

