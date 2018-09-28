Potts drives into cholera fight

THE recently crowned Miss World Zimbabwe queen, Hajirah Belinda Potts, has responded to the emergency cholera and typhoid outbreak in the country by choosing to focus on the waterborne diseases as part of her Beauty with a Purpose project to be presented at the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant set for December 8 in Sanya, China.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Miss World Zimbabwe queen Hajirah Belinda Potts leans against the car that came as part of her winning prize

Potts said she will sink 50% of her $20 000 prize money into the project, themed My Duty, Your Duty, Our Duty, as she joins hands with other stakeholders fighting the epidemic which government said has so far claimed 49 lives.

“For my prize money, I am going to invest half of it on my Beauty with a Purpose project that will be focusing on cholera and other charity projects,” she said.

Speaking at the Miss World Zimbabwe prize handover ceremony at Miss Zimbabwe Trust (MTZ) offices in Harare on Wednesday, Potts urged citizens to throw their weight behind the campaign to fight the epidemic.

Potts also indicated that she will turn her gaze upon vulnerable girls and play her ambassadorial role with dignity.

“As the new ambassador, I promise to help at least one underprivileged girl child to become an independent somebody tomorrow, and I promise to hold the duties with dignity and grace,” she said.

MTZ administrator Christine Matambo said since her crowning, Potts has been to several places affected by cholera, having visited the camp site at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Meanwhile, MTZ yesterday handed over prizes to this year’s winners and finalists, who will also get their monetary prizes upon submitting their banking details to the trust.

Potts, who is a holder of a provisional driver’s licence, won a luxurious car worth $41 000, which she will get upon acquiring her full licence. She also got a Miss World finale dress valued at $10 000, a national dress valued at $6 000, an air ticket to China courtesy of LaChelle Travel and Tours plus a one-year job placement at LaChelle Travel and Tours as a tourism ambassador.

First princess Patricia Muchenje and second princess, Canada-based Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi, who also scooped the People’s Choice award, will both pocket $15 000.

Like this: Like Loading...