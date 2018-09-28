Poly students gang-raped

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

A FIVE member gang of machete-wielding robbers pounced on two unsuspecting Mutare Polytechnic students, gang-raped and robbed them property valued at $1 200.

The terrifying incident, which has plunged female students at the institution of higher learning into panic mode, happened on Monday night.

Due to accommodation blues at the college most conventional students are renting apartments around the adjacent Palmerstone medium-density suburb.

Manicaland police spokesman Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the case.

“The two female Mutare Polytechnic students reside at an apartment which is near the campus. On September 24 at around 11pm, the two complainants were studying in their room when one of the students retired for bed leaving the other awake.

“The five suspects pounced on the house. They tried to open a bedroom window from outside and in the process made noise. This alerted the complainants who then went out to check what was happening,” said Insp Kakohwa.

When the robbers realised that the complainants had woken up they then smashed the window and gained entry into the house.

They were armed with machetes.

