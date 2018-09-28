Baba Harare comes to Mutare

Entertainment Correspondent

MAN-of-the-moment Baba Harare, whose meteoric rise to stardom has stunned many, will kick start his countrywide familiarity gigs in Mutare with a gig at Club Mandisa on Monday.

Baba Harare, whose real name is Braveman Chizvino, is currently riding high with the anthemic song titled “The Reason Why” that has popularly become known as “Hat Dzemurara”.

His groundbreaking 14-track album, “Chikwama Changu” released two years ago was fairly received by his fans as well as on several local radio stations. The lanky musician, who cut his teeth from Jah Prayzah’s Third Generations Band, said he was happy to be one of the high profile musicians to grace the venue’s Monday Jam sessions which were recently introduced.

“I will continue to respect my fans because they believed me from the start.

“I am happy that I will be one of those musicians from outside Mutare who will grace the jam sessions.

“We are ready for the gig and I would like to urge my fans to come in numbers and be part of our familiarity gigs. We will sample new songs from our forthcoming album. I am however, overwhelmed by the support I have been getting and that encourages me to push harder,” said the soft spoken musician.

Resident dance group, Mandisa Queens will curtain raise Baba Harare’s gig.

