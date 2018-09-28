Beauty and brains define her

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

HER infinite prettiness and intelligence captured the imaginations of the adjudicators and onlookers and it indeed became lovely testimony of beauty with brains as top Mutare model and lawyer Tafadzwa Jaricha was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 at the national finals held last Saturday in Bulawayo.

Another model from Mutare, Life Mathuzeni, who is also blessed with striking beauty, was crowned second princess while Mashonaland East’s Natalie Mangodo was the first princess. The pageant ran under the theme: ‘‘Unveiling the Beauty of Zimbabwe’’.

Jaricha walked away with $10 000 and a Mercedes-Benz C Class, while Mangodo and Matunzeni received $7 000 and $5 000 respectively. Jaricha will also receive an air ticket to the Miss Tourism World competition courtesy of United Refineries. She now focuses on another achievable expedition in Malaysia where she will represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Tourism World beauty pageant.

Two years ago, the ever-smiling Jaricha could not contest in the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals because of pending law exams, before she re-entered the contest this year, and with intelligence and confidence she conquered.

Jaricha’s road to stardom begun in 2015 where she was crowned Miss University of Zimbabwe before she was crowned queen at the Miss Universities during the same year. Three years later she joined other Miss Tourism Manicaland contestants, overtook them on the romp, to be crowned queen before she faced other provincial beauties. Her next destination is Malaysia and she believes nothing is impossible.

“There are often times in our lives where we feel the need to challenge ourselves in order for us to achieve something we would be proud of. I am humbled and honoured to be crowned Miss Tourism Zim 2018. I give glory to God. I thank my family and friends for believing in me, my learned colleagues and everyone who supported me. Your support is really appreciated,” she said.

Miss Tourism Manicaland licence holder, Caroline Marufu-Buwu who played an instrumental role to ensure the crown comes to Mutare despite facing an avalanche of challenges was elated. She was upbeat that Jaricha would make it in Malaysia.

“I am proud of both Tafadzwa and Life for working so hard and bringing the crowns home. We, as Manicaland are honoured to have them represent us on the International platform. This is the start of a bigger role for them. They are now our country’s ambassadors and we will continue to work closely with them to mould and groom them so as to prepare them for the bigger challenge. I would like to thank several stakeholders who include Netone for trusting and believing in us,” said Buwu-Marufu.

Like this: Like Loading...