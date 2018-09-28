Gold panner murdered in cold blood

Emmah Chinyamutangira Post Reporter

HOMICIDE detectives in Mutare are investigating last Friday’s gruesome murder in which three illegal gold panners fatally assaulted a rival with an iron bar following a misunderstanding over a mining site.

The incident happened at the Diamond Base in Penhalonga. Manicaland provincial spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“Honoured Muzandaka, of Jarawani village, under Chief Zimunya in Mutare was illegally panning for gold at the Diamond Base in Penhalonga when three rival panners attacked him with an iron bar. They hit him several times and he sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Insp Kakohwa said the assailants accused Muzandaka of mining at their site. They hit him with the iron bar and left him unconscious.

Muzandaka was later taken to his nephew’s house in Dangamvura and died on arrival.

“The accused persons are still at large, but we have since launched a manhunt to arrest them. We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the trio’s arrest to contact their nearest police station,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Like this: Like Loading...