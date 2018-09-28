Rusape road upgrading begins

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

RUSAPE Town Council has embarked on ambitious road tarring and pothole sealing project which is set to improve the trafficability of the town’s road infrastructure.

RTC is using its own resources and some from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara).

In Vengere high density, RTC has ripped a three kilometre stretch from Wedza Road (St Joseph’s) to the NHF area in readiness to have it tarred. The stretch is one of the busiest in the town.

The move has been fully appreciated by residents, who two years ago barricaded part of the road, protesting over dust.

Rusape Town Secretary Mr Solomon Gabaza said his council will leave no stone unturned in its quest to provide world class service to residents and ratepayers.

“Our main road project this year is the tarring of 2,9km of a road in Vengere at a cost of $254 000, which is wholly funded by Zinara. The road stretches from Wedza Road turn-off (St Joesph’s) to NHF section and connects Wards Four, Five and Six, making it the busiest stretch in Vengere.

“Council has over the years been pumping out a lot of resources towards gravel roads maintenance, but we have changed our approach and tarring some of the roads. Funds permitting, we need to surface more roads in town as we now have a significant increase in the number of vehicles in the town.

“In Magamba we will be opening new gravel roads so that residents have easy access to their homes. Council is carrying out routine maintenance of its road network to make it trafficable. We are resealing pot holes and gravelling earth roads,” said Mr Gabaza.

Rusape recently installed solar powered traffic lights in a public-private partnership with Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The council also partnered the ZESA to install solar powered street lights along the Harare – Mutare highway.

