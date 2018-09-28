Mutare sets $2,3m for 100-day plan

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

MUTARE City Council has come up with a $2,3 million interim budget to achieve a raft of deliverables the local authority is targeting in its 100-day plan with water reticulation, cholera and typhoid containment chewing the greater chunk of the finances.

The ambitious targets, which the city fathers and management said were attainable by December 31, aim to upgrade council clinics and make them accessible every day, clear illegal vendors from the Central Business District, procure refuse trucks, repair roads, sewer lines and street lights.

After years of failing to provide financial statements, the local authority has also targeted to complete field audit for 2015 and 2016 financial statements by year end.

A total of $637, 710 has been set aside for water and sanitation projects, $400 000 for cholera and typhoid containment, $509, 050 for the procurement of service delivery vehicles, $395 200 for roads and electrical projects, $315 00 for other projects and $68 965 for operational costs related to 100-day plan.

Town Clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said the local authority was ready for the task.

“We are upbeat about the 100 day plan and I want to ensure that management is going to hit the ground running to ensure that we meet our goals,” he said.

Mayor Councillor Blessing Tandi said it was no longer business as usual.

“With the refuse truck what is left for us now is to get foreign currency from the RBZ. Its just a matter of following up because the resources are already there. Some of the monies in the budget are already there. We are very confident of attaining these goals and it is our duty as city fathers to give guidance and make everyone at council sing from the same hymn book.

“People want good services and we are on track to make that dream come true. After the lapse of the 100 days we will take stock of progress and rate ourselves against the goals that we had set for ourselves. This helps us plan for the future as council will be able to see grey areas and come up with appropriate remedies,” he said.

Under water and sanitation, council intends to rehabilitate water and sewer systems for 20 houses in Chisamba Singles, repair and replace 90 valves and hydrants in Sakubva and the CBD.

This also includes the replacing of old water pipes in Sakubva.

Like this: Like Loading...