The Standard Generation Next Movement

2018 will see the first Generation Next movement deliver insights into youth lifestyle, brand preference and consumer behaviour in Zimbabwe! A Youth Marketing Conference and Awards will be held to discuss and showcase youth preferences in Zimbabwe. It will be charged with contagious energy and loads of inspiration for effective youth engagement strategies for brand, marketing, media and advertising professionals. This platform will allow for better understanding of the Youth Space in terms of consumption habits, trends, and much more. An interactive showcase of brand activations and sponsorship opportunities are available for the day.

Keeping track of how youth interact with, and respond to brands is an ongoing process. Started in 2004 in South Africa, the Generation Next study undertaken by HDI Youth Consultancy is now the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. As its spreads its footprint across Africa, this study will be a first for Zimbabwe polling over 1,000 youths aged 8 to 23 from all the different provinces in Zimbabwe. Results will be released in the Standard Newspaper annually, and will culminate into a glittering awards ceremony that will recognise the coolest brands and celebrities. The results of the survey conducted by HDI Youth Consultancy are particularly relevant to brands and advertisers. This is key research on how brands have done in the youth market, giving marketers insight into what this target market thinks about their brands and most importantly what makes them tick. The results aren’t necessarily a reflection of consumption, but of young urbanites’ aspirations and reflect future purchase preferences.

Why you should attend?

• Access to leading local experts in youth advertising, marketing and branding

• Gain insights on various youth marketing related topics

• Share new ways of thinking & define new strategies to tackle key industry challenges and opportunities

• A thoroughly engaging programme of interrogative talks and stimulating discussions that will leave you informed and inspired

• Discover ideas that will transform your youth brand

• Enjoy extensive networking opportunities

Who should attend?

• Marketing Directors • CEOs • Brand Managers • Marketing Managers • Communication Managers • Sales Managers • Public Relations Managers • Marketing Strategists • Media Planners • Media Owners • Media Buyers • Creatives • Designers • Advertisers • Marketers • Researchers

HDI is a youth solutions business, which helps orient brand experiences to youth needs and desires. HDI offers a full range of services to reach the target audience through events and experiential marketing, education and content as well as through communities and healthcare providers. HDI also gathers insights about what the youth truly care about to serve as a foundation for communications, generating business advantage for brands.

HDI holds extensive experience in youth research and offers qualitative and quantitative youth-fuelled insights. Finally, HDI orchestrates experiential marketing targeted at the youth in malls, communities, schools, and digital playgrounds of urban, peri-urban and rural Zimbabwe.

For more information, visit www.hdiyouth.com.

Like this: Like Loading...