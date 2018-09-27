Ailing Jah Signal in Kadoma comeback

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

AFTER 17 days on the sidelines and eight cancelled shows, Jah Signal, who was recently involved in a horrific road accident, returns to the stage.

The venue is Odyssey Hotel, Kadoma, and the 23-year-old could not have chosen a better place and moment to mark his return.

He shares the stage with Freeman, Hwindi President, Gary B, Templeman and several surprise acts.

Dubbed the “Ultimate After Show Party”, the event takes place this Saturday, September 28th.

On Friday, Jah Prayzah and Killer T would have squared off on the same stage for what has become an annual arts fete in the gold rich mining town.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, Jah Signal, who is preparing for shows in Cyprus and Australia in the coming weeks, said he feels great to be back.

“It’s a great feeling to be back on stage, it is where we belong. This showbiz life becomes your life when you are a regular performer. These days off the stage have been really painful,” said Jah Signal.

Signal’s manager, Hillary “Punchline” Mutake said his artiste insisted that he performs in Kadoma although he is still recovering from the injuries.

“Kadoma is a platform for us to really see if Mr Tirarira is back. He felt that by not going, he will be letting his fans down and has insisted that he goes on stage even for a few songs just for them to know that he is recovering.

“He is strong and stubborn like that. But the stage is also therapeutic for him, just like the studio. It is important that we take this first small step to recovery. Kadoma fans love Jah Signal and we would want to show them the same respect,” said Mutake.

With the summer season in full swing and Jah Signal headlining a number of top events such as the Chibuku Road to Fame, will he be fit enough to perform?

“I am going to take it one day at a time. This is a good first step. Soon I will be fully fit and will bounce back to do what I live to do, which is to entertain the masses,” said Signal.

The chanter recently dropped a track titled “Tsime”.

“After all that has happened, I decided to drop this track to remind people that it is only God who gives life. It is by Grace that you and I are alive today. I did this track years ago. I always struggled to get the best time to release it but I believe this is the ideal moment as I reflect on the goodness of God in my life,” he revealed.

Next month, Jah Signal is set to drop his debut 12-track album, “JAYA”.