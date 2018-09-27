Students educate soldiers

Herentals . . . . . . . .(2) 4

Black RHINOS . . . . . . (1) 1

Herentals steered themselves further from the relegation zone when they recorded an emphatic victory over army side Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The topflight debutants moved themselves to eight points above the danger zone enhancing their chances of staying up this term.

Brighton Majarira scored the first goal with a headed effort from a cross by Archmore Majarira.

In the 20th minute, Archmore Majarira’s low shot saw Herentals doubled their lead.

The army side managed to cut the deficit as they pulled one back through substitute Edgar Chigiji in the 39th minute.

Herentals restored the two-goal cushion through Innocent Benza six minutes after the break.

The fourth goal came after Achmore and Blessing Majarira combined again, this time with the latter turning provider.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was happy with the result.

“A very important win for us today, taking the three points against Rhinos. It is good for us because it will help us in our fight to survive relegation,” he said. On the other hand, Black Rhinos coach Herbert Murawa was disappointed.

“It was a tough game, the defeat is hard to take but it’s a game of football. We let in silly goals, our team wasn’t in good shape today,” he said.

