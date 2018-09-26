LATEST: Machaya trial commences

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

THE trial of former Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Jason Machaya has been set for 12 to 16 November after the court adjudged that there was a prema facie case against him.

Machaya is facing among other allegations abuse of office. He appeared before Gweru magistrate, Ms Charity Maphosa on Wednesday. He is on $1 000 bail.

The State’s case is that Machaya who was employed as the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Midlands Province by the Government, thus being a public officer did and inconsistent with his duties intentionally allocated state land totaling 17 799 stands to land developers whereas he did not have the function and any lawful responsibility to allocate State land to the said developers and entities which was sole function and lawful responsibility of the Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing.

Machaya, the court heard, further received 1 791 commonage stands from the said land developers and entities which constituted 18 percent of the total stands on the allocated state land.

It is further alleged that Machaya did and inconsistent with his duties disposed 1185 stands of the said commonage stands when commonage stands can only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing.

He further allocated 192 commonage stands to Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) when he did not have lawful right or function.

Mr Clemence Chimbari appeared for the State.

Also appearing before the same court were Mashonaland West provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo, Gweru district administrator and five other senior Government officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province who are facing similar charges.

Chitiyo (50), who is the former PA for Midlands province, is being accused together with Matilda Manhambo (59), Sherpard Marweyi (48), Sifelani Moyo (59), Ethel Mlalazi (65), Chisainyerwa Chibhururu (47) and Everest Nyamadzawo (33).

The accused persons are all on $200 bail. The accused persons will also be tried on the same date.

It is the State’s case that Chitiyo, who was employed as the PA for Midlands province, allegedly intentionally allocated State land totaling 4 469 stands to land developers by co-signing the offer letters for the State land.

Manhambo, who is employed as the provincial projects officer by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands province, also allegedly intentionally allocated 2 000 stands to land developers.

Similarly, Marweyi, who is the District Administrator for Gweru, allegedly intentionally allocated 5 199 stands to land developers.

