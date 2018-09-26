JUST IN: Warriors squad for DRC matches named

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 23-member squad ahead of back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against DRC on 13 and 16 October.

Marvelous Nakamba returns having missed the 1-all draw against Congo on 9 September.

Chidzambwa also included Nottingham Forest Defender Tendayi Darikwa who is expected to have his documentation in order for the crucial matches.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers

George Chigova – Polokwane City

Donovan Benard – Ngezi Platinum Stars

Edmore Sibanda – Witbank Spurs

Defenders

Divine Lunga – Lamontville Golden Arrows

Tendayi Darikwa – Nottingham Forest

Alec Mudimu – CEFN Druids AFC

Ronald Pfumbidzai – Bloemfontein Celtic

Teenage Hadebe – Kaizer Chiefs

Kevin Moyo – FC Platinum

Eric Chipeta – Cape Umoya United

Byron Madzokere – Yadah Stars

Midfielders

Marshal Munetsi – Orlando Pirates

Tafadzwa Kutinyu – Azam

Danny Phiri – Lamontville Golden Arrows

Richard Hachiro – Herentals

Leeroy Mavunga – Yadah Stars

Ovidy Karuru – Amazulu

Marvelous Nakamba – Club Brugge KV

Strikers

Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs

Talent Chawapihwa – Baroka

Knowledge Musona – RSC Anderlecht

Evans Rusike – SuperSport United

Knox Mutizwa – Lamontville Golden Arrows– ZIFA website (http://www.zifa.org.zw/)

