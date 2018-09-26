JUST IN: Warriors squad for DRC matches named

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 23-member squad ahead of back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against DRC on 13 and 16 October.
Marvelous Nakamba returns having missed the 1-all draw against Congo on 9 September.
Chidzambwa also included Nottingham Forest Defender Tendayi Darikwa who is expected to have his documentation in order for the crucial matches.
The full squad:
Goalkeepers
George Chigova – Polokwane City
Donovan Benard – Ngezi Platinum Stars
Edmore Sibanda – Witbank Spurs
Defenders
Divine Lunga – Lamontville Golden Arrows
Tendayi Darikwa – Nottingham Forest
Alec Mudimu – CEFN Druids AFC
Ronald Pfumbidzai – Bloemfontein Celtic
Teenage Hadebe – Kaizer Chiefs
Kevin Moyo – FC Platinum
Eric Chipeta – Cape Umoya United
Byron Madzokere – Yadah Stars
Midfielders
Marshal Munetsi – Orlando Pirates
Tafadzwa Kutinyu – Azam
Danny Phiri – Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richard Hachiro – Herentals
Leeroy Mavunga – Yadah Stars
Ovidy Karuru – Amazulu
Marvelous Nakamba – Club Brugge KV
Strikers
Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs
Talent Chawapihwa – Baroka
Knowledge Musona – RSC Anderlecht
Evans Rusike – SuperSport United
Knox Mutizwa – Lamontville Golden Arrows– ZIFA website (http://www.zifa.org.zw/)