BUOYED by the weekend success over FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup first round at the weekend, Chapungu are eager to continue from where they left when they take on Chicken Inn in a league tie at Luveve Stadium this afternoon where they will be looking to enhance their chances of escaping relegation.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The airmen are on position 13 with 30 points, the same number of points as Bulawayo Chiefs who are on the 12th spot and Dynamos on 14 just two above Nichrut who are in the relegation zone with seven games to go before the end of the season.

Dynamos still have eight matches to play as they have an outstanding match against Caps United.

Chapungu have had a decent run in their last five league games, winning two with three draws and a defeat against Triangle.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama says it’s not going to be easy against the 2015 champions but said his team cannot afford to drop points at this stage.

“What we want is to win all our games irrespective of who we are playing against so that we consolidate our status in the league. We must make sure we win the game against Chicken Inn. Any slip-up now thrusts us into the murky waters of relegation. It’s not going to be a stroll in the park because we are playing teams that are fighting for something at the top and teams that are fighting relegation. We are between a hard rock and a hard place,” Dhlakama said.

He said they go to Bulawayo very much alive to the fact that Chicken Inn are fresh having been out of action in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Chicken Inn were not involved at the weekend. They have a lot of energy, but we have taken precautionary measures to guard against fatigue and we are going there with a full squad without any injuries,” Dhlakama said.

Chicken Inn are perched on position three on the log table with 50 points, 12 behind leaders FC Platinum who are away to fourth-placed Triangle (45 points) at Gibbo Stadium and seven behind Ngezi Platinum Stars who also have a tough assignment at Baobab Stadium against Caps United.

With 21 points to play for to the last game, Joey Antipas’ Chicken Inn are mathematically still within reach.

