THE MDC Alliance is gearing up its structures for a showdown with Zanu PF in Mutoko North Constituency which became vacant following the elevation of incumbent legislator, Mabel Chinomona as Senate president.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/BLESSED MHLANGA

The alliance’s Mashonaland East chairperson Piniel Denga yesterday said the provincial council had resolved that Bornface Mushore, who polled 3 151 votes against Chinomona’s 16 902 in the July 30 election, be given a second chance to contest the seat.

“The provincial council sat last Sunday and later we held a meeting with district members of that constituency and it was resolved that Mushore is the candidate,” he said.

According to Section 129 (1) (d) of the Constitution, the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant on the member becoming Senate president or Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mushore lost to Chinomona before approaching the courts seeking the nullification of the results alleging massive rigging.

“We have put out campaign teams on the ground to start voter mobilisation.

Chinomona did not win in that constituency, that is why we had appealed to the Electoral Court for the results to be nullified.

However, the matter has still not been heard by the courts,” Denga said.

“People have realised that voting for Zanu PF is waste of time.

The cost of living is getting high everyday.

They are not going to be fooled again this time.”

The opposition party won two of the 23 constituencies in the province — Marondera Central and Goromonzi South.

Caston Matewu defeated Zanu PF’s Cleopas Kundiona in Marondera Central, while Reuben Chikudo won against former Cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said it will participate in all by-elections and will continue pushing for electoral reforms ahead of 2023 general elections.

“We will participate in all the elections in Zimbabwe.

It is important for us to use these elections to strengthen laws that govern the conduct of polls and further to ensure that we win in what are considered Zanu PF strongholds,” the party’s national youth leader Happymore Chidziva said.

The Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn) in a post-election report urged Parliament to ensure that it takes on board recommendations by observer missions in the recent polls.

“The observer missions came up with a raft of recommendations that must be effected to improve the electoral landscape in Zimbabwe and the Ninth Parliament will have to ensure that electoral laws are strengthened to address the issues raised,” Zesn said.

Among the issues that needed attention was an improvement in ballot paper designing, printing and transportation and access to the voters’ roll.

