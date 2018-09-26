THIS year’s edition of the Kadoma Agricultural Show will go ahead from tomorrow despite a cholera outbreak which has so far killed 45 people mostly in Harare.

by LYLODY MWALE

Kadoma Agricultural Show Society chairperson, Tobias Chodeva said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the disease does not spread.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to curb an outbreak of cholera and we are working with all the relevant authorities,” Chodeva said.

He also said the measures included minimising vending and those handling food for the public during the three-day event.

“Only established food outlets and licensed vendors with a valid medical certificate will handle food. We are going to be vigilant on that and there are no sacred cows,” Chodeva said.

Kadoma has not recorded a single cholera case since 2008, but fears had gripped the town after the disease hit Harare resulting in a number of major public events being postponed.