HARARE – 57 magistrates have been sworn in at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The team, comprising 37 females and 20 males, is expected to be deployed to all the country’s provinces, in a move hoped to improve the justice delivery system in the country.

Inadequate human capital has been a major cause for delays in the completion of cases, thereby causing unnecessary backlog.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Mishrod Guvamombe said the 57 will be deployed in different provinces and he welcomed the decision to unfreeze posts.

The new government has adopted a zero tolerance to corruption and parents of the magistrates who took oath of office today said it is their wish for their children to shun corruption and to be impartial in their discharge of duty.

This is the first time that such a high number of magistrates have been sworn in, an indication that the listening government has hid the call by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to unfreeze posts for judicial officers.

