The Harare City Council says it is planning to increase treated water supply by 75 million litres a day in the next two weeks as part of its efforts to scale up sanitation in the city.

Currently, the council supplies 425 million litres a day and the new plan will take the supply to at least half a billion litres.

Harare City Council Public Relations Manager, Mr Michael Chideme further told the ZBC News that to limit the menace of litter, at least 50 skip bins have been purchased and will be placed in the central business district (CBD) and at some busy shopping centres across the city.

The development is most welcome following the recent cholera outbreak in the city which has been triggered by deteriorating service delivery and unhygienic practices.

Like this: Like Loading...