Zororo Makamba

Talk-show host and producer, Zororo Makamba speaks on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s restructuring of the civil service on his political show Point of View (POV) with Zororo Makamba. President Mnangangwa retired 19 senior officials and appointed 17 permanent secretaries. Zororo discusses how the new appointees may be able to change the work culture in the civil service. He also speaks on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s clash with vendors.

Video Credit: Eleven Dogs Inc

