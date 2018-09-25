Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

OUT of contract all rounder, Sikandar Raza has been added to Zimbabwe’s squads for the tour of Bangladesh in October where the Chevrons will play three One Day International matches as well as two Tests.

In announcing Raza’s inclusion for Bangladesh, ZC on Tuesday said the player will not play any part in the preceding limited overs tour of South Africa which starts on Sunday.

Raza had initially been overlooked for both tours due to contractual issues which ZC indicated have since been resolved following a meeting between the player and cricket mother body’s contracts committee held on Monday.

ZC said the star player ask for forgiveness for his actions and gave an assurance that he was committed in playing for Zimbabwe.

“Raza explained himself, apologised for his actions and pledged his commitment to Zimbabwe national duty. With Zimbabwe leaving for South Africa this Wednesday – where they will play three ODIs starting in Kimberley on Sunday and as many Twenty20 international matches – the selectors decided to only include him in the sides for the Bangladesh tour,’’ read a statement from ZC.

The player expressed his delightfulness with his return to the national team He last played for the national during the International Cricket Council World Cup Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe where he was voted Player of the Tournament.

“I am extremely delighted with the news and thanks to ZC who quickly sorted out my issues. I just want to put this behind me and concentrate on and enjoy my cricket,’’ Raza said.

ZC acting managing director, Givemore Makoni who early this month told this publication that Raza will only be looked at after the tours to South Africa and Bangladesh welcomed the player’s return to the national team.

“We are pleased to have found common ground with Sikandar, who is one of our best players. We welcome him back to the national team set-up and we hope he will contribute immensely in Bangladesh and in future tours,” Makoni said.

Raza walked out of his central contract with ZC in July when he was denied a No-Objection Certificate to play in the Global Twenty20 League in Canada. ZC had refused to give him the NOC on the basis that the national team was in camp at the time preparing for the visits to the country by Australia and Pakistan.

Since he has no contract, Raza will be on a pay as you play basis with ZC to consider offering him a deal after the Bangladesh tour if she shows his commitment.

