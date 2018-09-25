BULAWAYO’s most celebrated gospel choir, Vocal Extra-ordinaire (Vocal Ex), is set to present We Praise Him concert and introduce Vocal Ex juniors in October 6 at Word of Life.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Vocal Ex.

The concert will feature the reigning Bulawayo Arts Award gospel artiste Mai Mwamuka.

Vocal Ex director Thembelani Theodore Mdlaziba confirmed the event: “It’s a day we just want to gather and declare that when all is said and done, when the gifts have been exhibited, the name of the Lord must be glorified. It’s so easy to get caught up in celebrating the gift and forgetting to acknowledge the giver of the gift.”

Mdlaziba said this year marked their fifth anniversary and they want to do something for the Vocal Ex followers by setting the concert before the celebrations.

He said plans were underway to introduce Vocal Ex Juniors which they have identified and trained in preparation of the demand expected of people singing at their level.

“These are a group of youngsters that we identified overtime, recruited to train them, to prepare them for pressures and demands that come with singing at a level we operate.

Bulawayo is amazingly full of undiscovered talent, full of so much potential,” he said.

Mdlaziba said the idea was to groom a team that will keep their brand growing and they could only do that by investing in youngsters.

He also said followers should expect songs from an album they are to release soon.

“We will do songs from our up-coming projects and together with the public, we will sing in the Vocal Ex way,” he said.

The group has taken part in Wild Concert that featured Lebo Sekgolela from South Africa.

