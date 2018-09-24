CAPE TOWN. — President Cyril Ramaphosa will take advantage of the upcoming UN General Assembly to outline the South African government’s policy towards the land reform which has sparked a debate at home and abroad, the Presidency said on Sunday.

President Ramaphosa is expected to reiterate that the land reform pursued by the South African government is aimed at fostering greater stability, inclusiveness and transformation within the South African economy, the Presidency said as PresidentRamaphosa arrived in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA73).

This year’s session will mark Ramaphosa’s inaugural participation at the UNGA as Head of State and Government. Ramaphosa will participate in the annual General Debate which is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

The UNGA73, scheduled for September 25-27, is themed “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies.”

Since President Ramaphosa took power in February this year, the South African government has accelerated the land reform programme, characterised by expropriation of land without compensation, giving rise to concerns at home and abroad.

AfriForum, a civil group representing South Africa’s white farmers, has launched an international campaign to get President Ramaphosa to stop the controversial land reform.

In a tweet posted on August 22, US President Donald Trump criticised the South African government for “seizing land from white farmers.”

Trump said he had asked his Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to closely study the South African land seizures and expropriation, and the large-scale killing of farmers. Trump’s remarks sparked a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

There have been speculations that the United States might impose sanctions on South Africa for its land reform. But some Western countries such as Britain and Belgium have voiced support for South Africa’s land reform if it is carried out in a legal and transparent way.

President Ramaphosa said earlier, his government was ready to discuss its land reform plans with any country. South Africa has to keep educating those who were interested in the country’s affairs, but who might not understand the country’s history and processes, said Ramaphosa.

The president has repeatedly said his government would carry out the land reform in light with the Constitution and rule of law, in a way that will strengthen the property rights of all South Africans and is not detrimental to the economy. – Xinhua

***

