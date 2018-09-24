Mabasa Sasa in NEW YORK

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government is expected to present a statement at the Summit in support of the “Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace”.

The summit precedes the official opening of the 73rd Ordinary Session of the UN General Assembly, which takes place tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa is on Wednesday billed to deliver his maiden statement to the General Assembly since winning the July 2018 Presidential elections.

Accompanying President Mnangagwa to the UN are Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya.

The UN this morning unveiled a 1,9m tall statue of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Mr Mandela, who died five years ago. It is the first statue of person to be erected within the UN headquarters.

The Peace Summit is being held on the 100th centenary of his death.

This week, President Mnangagwa is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Mr António Guterres, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, and Britain’s Minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin.

The President is also scheduled to address the High-Level Meeting on the Fight Against Tubercuosis, and attend the High-Level Roundtable Event on Ending Child Marriages.

