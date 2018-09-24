A 23-YEAR-OLD lawyer with Mhungu and Associates Legal Practitioners, Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha, shrugged off stiff competition from 20 other beauties to clinch this year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe crown at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo on Saturday night.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO/SINDISO DUBE

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 queen Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha flanked by the first princess Natalie Tariro Chido Mangondo (right) and second princess Life Deliwe Matunzeni

The Mutare-based lawyer, affiliated to Affric Modelling Agency, pocketed a cash prize of $10 000 courtesy of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and is set to receive a Mercedes-Benz C Class from South Africa-based Zimbabwean businesswoman and philanthropist, Mercy Mafaro.

Mashonaland East’s Natalie Tariro Chido Mangondo (22) and Life Deliwe Matunzeni (22) from Manicaland were respectively crowned first and second princess and received $7 000 and $5 000 apiece.

Jaricha told NewsDay Life & Style that winning the crown had been her 2016 resolution, but only came to fruition this year.

“I tried Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2016 and I could not participate because I had my final year law examinations, then in 2017, it was in November and it was cancelled so I waited patiently for 2018 and here I am,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to God, her family as well as her patron Carol Marufu and mentor Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda.

Meanwhile, the pageant’s license holder Mpofu-Sibanda of Fingers Academy said she had surpassed expectations by hosting the pageant.

“I am happy with the support of the people across the country, our sponsors and I am happy with the judges’ final decision and I am sure Tafadzwa is going to make Zimbabwe proud,” she said.

The event was, however, marred by hiccups in its initial stages and ended up starting at 10pm instead of 8:30pm.

Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin, who was visibly drunk, failed to excite the crowd with his poor performance.

Afro-Pop musician Mzoe 7, who was not initially on the line-up of performers, came to the rescue after doing his duet with X Mile, Do You Wanna Be My Love. He later performed with Sandra Ndebele who proved her mettle as the Queen of Bulawayo music with a top drawer performance.

Like this: Like Loading...