Roselyne Sachiti Features Editor

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya yesterday responded to the cholera crisis by donating an assortment of goods worth $1 million to help contain the outbreak which has claimed 33 lives so far and affected thousands others.

Part of the donation, which will target 10 000 households in the epicentre of the cholera outbreak – Budiriro and Glen View – was made during a PHD Ministries church service in Waterfalls, Harare.

Later in the day, Prophet Magaya also donated more supplies to several Glen View residents affected by cholera.

During the PHD Ministries Sunday service, Prophet Magaya announced that all church members living in areas most affected by cholera would be given detergents and water purification tablets from the first consignment that arrived by yesterday.

About 2000 church members from Budiriro and Glen View areas were each given a package containing bottles of toilet cleaners, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets and 100 latex gloves.

During the handover, he made an emotional plea urging the church members who had received the initial donation to pass on the supplies to affected community members in need as this promoted social cohesion.

In an interview with The Herald, Prophet Magaya said he sold two of his cars in South Africa to raise part of the money donated towards the cholera response.

“As a church we also raised funds through our branches in Botswana, Swaziland, South Africa, China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Zambia and South Africa, just to name a few. I also sold two of my cars in South Africa so that I could put the money towards the cholera response,” said Magaya.

“Two other haulage trucks are on their way from South Africa bringing more sanitisers, latex gloves, toilet cleaners and water purification tablets. We had to buy in South Africa because we could not get adequate supplies here in Zimbabwe as our order was big.

“As I speak, I am left with nothing but as a church, we shall help the Government to fight cholera until there are no more reported cases,” he said.

He added that the cholera outbreak was not only a Government headache, saying churches should play a role in educating people on proper waste management, sanitation and hygiene especially those in the food handling business.

He also said churches, as an important stakeholder, should immediately respond to such public health challenges affecting Zimbabweans.

“The cholera problem should not be left to Government alone. Some people who come to pray in our church come from communities badly affected by cholera. As such, it is our duty to educate people and ensure that we support Government policies and also respond in times of crisis. That is why as PHD Ministries we also do several clean-ups in Harare’s central business district during the course of the year. It is our role as a church to help keep a clean environment to help minimize diseases,” he added.

The cholera outbreak was first reported on September 6 in the Glen View and Budiriro suburbs of Harare. It was later declared a state of emergency and Government launched an appeal for $64,1 million to contain the outbreak, which has so far claimed 33 lives.

By Friday last week, a total of 7 501 cases had been recorded since the first case of cholera was confirmed. Glen View and Budiriro remain the epicentre with isolated cases reported in other parts of the country.

However, cases of suspected cholera are beginning to decline in Harare following massive interventions measures by the Government and its partners. Government has so far mobilised $29 million out of the $64,1 million required to fight the disease.

Of the $29 million, Government contributed $15,1 million while development partners and the private sector contributed $13,3 million.

Last week, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the funding gap stood at $35,1 million.

