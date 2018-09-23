Franklin Chikwanda

THE 2018 edition of the Gofan conference founded and hosted by Apostle L Bwanya kicked off on Wednesday (19 September). The festivities always start with the world renowned Gofan march, a fun celebratory campaign through the streets of Bulawayo intended to create awareness and inform the public of the Gospel of all nations Gofan Conference (Gofan).

This year’s procession did not disappoint and people came in numbers to march through the streets of Bulawayo announcing to the world about the Gofan Conference and its mandate to spiritually revive all those whose relationship with God has been compromised by day to day dissapointments,challenges and pressures, preaching that Jesus resurrected as the only solution to any situation.

The Gofan march was graced by the Zimbabwe prisons Band who drummed the city of Bulawayo to life with their trumpets, flutes, saxophones to mention but a few, energetic drum majorettes from Founders High School and Baines Junior School.

Many who were part of the march were wearing Spirit Filled International Ministries church branded t-shirts, others wore branded Gofan regalia armed with their vuvuzelas complimenting the Zimbabwe prisons band .The Zimbabwe Prisons Horses also decided not to miss the parade and were part of the festivities. A march wouldn’t be complete without a classical touch.

And that touch was added by a red vintage convertible car which shuttled Apostle L Bwanya during the parade. A long stream of cars including Spirit Filled International Ministries branded shuttle buses lit up the festivities. The city of Bulawayo was on stand still as people looked out of building windows and came out of their offices and lined up the pavements armed with their mobile phones capturing the parade in HD and in colour.

Gofan partners from other countries, the United Kingdom, Botswana, South Africa and other cities of Zimbabwe were also part of the festivities armed with flags of their respective countries of residence. The festivities moved to the current Spirit Filled International Ministries at Security Mills in Belmont where the official launch of the conference was done. There the army band played inside the church alongside the praise and worship team, a hair raising partnership indeed. All the different departments were dressed to the nines. The armour bearers kick started the grand entrance in their beige and red pleated air hostess inspired out fits followed by the choir followed by all our Gofan Partners from different countries and different cities ,as each country and city entered they were welcomed with clapping and ululating .

The praise and worship team did not disappoint glammed in black and gold inspired outfits their angelic voice inspired worship. The first guest speaker, Prophet Ian Ndlovu, of Divine Kingdom Ministries was introduced and his sermon inspired spiritual revival. He prophesied and made declarations. He made an announcement inspired by Isaiah 6, arise and shine for the light has come for the glory of the lord has risen upon you.

He thus carried on prophesying. ‘It is an announcement, I’m not doing guess work, if I came to such a gathering to do guess work I would be a serious clown. I know the glory has already risen upon you and it is something you have to accept as a reality, there is glory in this place. (SFIM)I just want to say a few things before I conclude, you know this church, when I am looking at this ministry; this is a movement.

The movement is not only the MDC this is a movement of the Holy Spirit. God has given a mandate here to start a movement of Holy Spirit in this country. Some of us think that if we had lived during the time of Azusa we could have done great exploits, let me tell you that you are living during the Azusa therefore occupy your position, this ministry is an Azusa.

There is a portal, do you know a portal? You cannot see it with your physical eye but demons can see it. There is a portal all over this place. You know a portal? It is a divine connection. I can describe it as an opening in the heavenly, which God has postioned over this place.

You will see politicians coming, you will see kings coming, you will see white people coming, people from the United States of America coming.it is not because you are smart that they will be coming but it is because of what you carrying. In some days you will not be able to preach in here because of the anointing that God has graced this place with. God will more than exceed your expectations. You will see people on wheel chairs they will rise on their own.

When I’m talking about the anointing God has deposited on this place I’m not only talking about this place I see you do service in stadiums, big hall and other places. When you look at this place and the number of people here you are joking.

Until you fill Barbourfields Stadium and the National Sports Stadium because I told you that this is not a church but it is a movement for the Holy Spirit, a very serious movement of the Holy Spirit.

People will confess witchcraft, and many things you didn’t know people were doing in families there will be confessing stuff in this place because everything lies open in the presence of God. God is releasing ministries, divine authority and government in this place, divine authority and government in this place, authority which cannot be resisted by anyone or anything.

When you see politicians, businessmen, professors and academics come pray for them they are in need of healing says the spirit of the Almighty God.”

After Prophet Ian Ndlovu had finished with his prophesy about Spirit Filled International Ministries the whole congregation started worshipping in tongues, a clear and sure sign that God had spoken.

