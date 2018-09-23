Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

(Chapungu won 5-4 on penalties)

PHILLIP “General” Marufu converted the last penalty to boot FC Platinum out of the Chibuku Super Cup for the second year running.

Last year, Chapungu defeated FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava Stadium and yesterday, at the same venue they needed penalties to boot their Midlands rivals out of the country’s most rewarding club competition.

Central defender Blessed Mbavarira was in top form at the heart of defence for the Airforce side and capped his fine afternoon with a classic penalty conversion.

All the takers for Chapungu converted their penalties, the trio of Tapiwa Kumbuyani, Xolani Ncube and Edmore Muzanenhamo also scored.

For FC Platinum only midfield workhorse Farai Madhanhanga missed his, while the quartet of Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Stima, Kelvin Moyo and Never Tigere scored.

In regulation time Osborne Mukuradare and Muzanenhamo scored for Chapungu while Moyo and Mkhokheli Dube scored for the league champions to take the match to penalties.

The miners’ chances of a league and cup double were ended, leaving coach Norman Mapeza with his work cut out to win the title and take something into the team’s trophy cabinet.

But at the final whistle the gaffer put in a brave face saying their demotion was part of the game.

“I am not disappointed, it is part of the game and congratulations to Chapungu. I wish them well in the quarter-finals,” said Mapeza.

Before the breather there was a somewhat bizarre decision by referee Artwell Mazire to send Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama to the stands for his involvement in the match-ball scuffle.

But the gaffer was happy with progression and said the refereeing decision was water under the bridge.

“I told you before the game that history has a tendency of repeating itself and I am happy we are through again to the next stage.

“We will push to go as far as possible in this cup and we also do that with an eye on the league, that is why you see I even rested some of our players for this game,” he said.

“That is water under the bridge but anyway just to tell you what happened, I asked for our balls to be withdrawn because as you might have seen supporters were deflating them,” said Dhlakama.

The miners had the first meaningful threat on goal when big defender Lawrence Mhlanga’s goal bound header from a Tigere corner inside the opening ten minutes was pushed wide by Warriors reserve goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

Thirteen minutes into the match Mukuradare powered his way beyond the miners trusted defender, Moyo, before summoning ultimate composure to fire a low shot that gave exposed goalkeeper Francis Tizayi no chance.

Ten minutes later Moyo atoned for his earlier mistake, finding the equaliser after the defence had failed to convincingly deal with another Tigere corner.

Six minutes before the hour the miners surged ahead when Dube tapped in a Kutsanzira cross, but Muzanenhamo left an indelible mark on the fixture with an expertly executed turn and shoot from outside the box to level the scores again.

Teams

FC Platinum: F Tizayi, R Mudhuviwa, L Mhlanga, K Moyo, E Moyo, D Chafa, N Tigere, F Madhanhanga, G Mbweti (Stima 90 mins), M Dube ( Eonde 76 mins), R Kutsanzira (Chinyengetere 90 mins)

Chapungu: T Shumba, T Kumbuyani, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Muchingami, E Chirape (Rupiya 64 mins), E Muzanenhamo, O Mukuradare (Marufu 82 mins), R Manuvire ( Mugoni 26 mins), X Ncube

