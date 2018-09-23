Mumbo jumbo can be described as “language or ritual causing or intended to cause confusion or bewilderment”. It means the same thing as hot air that symbolises nothing really.

That is precisely what MDC Alliance MPs exhibited last week when they walked out of Parliament when President Mnangagwa was laying out the legislative agenda.

In fact, that kind of behaviour only shows the calibre of legislators that MDC Alliance supporters voted into office, the kind of people who have no regard for serious business and are bent on wasting tax payers’ money at any available opportunity.

They just do not take themselves seriously as legislators and we wonder if the nation should take them seriously going forward.

It is disheartening to note that they blew more than $200 000 in accommodation, fuel, meals and sitting allowances to play political games by walking out during the official opening of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament by President Mnangagwa.

Furthermore, the legislators will soon take delivery of service all-terrain vehicles, which they should use for Parliamentary business.

However, the truth of the matter, as evidenced by the events last week, His Excellency went ahead with the business of the day with Zanu-PF legislators, who are by far more in numbers anyway.

And what is clear is that the walk out did not stop the session and will not affect the flow of Parliamentary business.

Surely, the country cannot be held at ransom by MDC Alliance chaps and the sooner they realise that, the better.

Actually, we urge them to go back to their senses and do the job that they pledged to do when campaigning for office.

They must be reminded that they represent the people who voted for them and they owe their supporters and voters some bit of seriousness by doing their job honourably. Otherwise, their walk out was just a waste of time.

Mr George Charamba, now Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, described the dishonourable behaviour by the Alliance legislators as futile antics. “The boycott backfired spectacularly . . . If anything, it underlines that MDC Parliamentary presence does not matter numerically because Zanu-PF filled the empty space and what is more is we read clear differences within their ranks, which will shape their politics as we move into the future.

“With or without them, the issue is the President has tabled matters for debate and their non-attendance does not excuse them from dealing with matters he has put before Parliament. It’s an act in futility.”

Apart from the MDC Alliance theatrics, President Mnangagwa also chaired the first Cabinet meeting under the Second Republic last week where he introduced a new approach on the conduct of Government business and tasked the new ministers to identify at least five quick-win and high impact projects that improve the livelihoods of the people.

Under the new approach, ministers are expected to make presentations during the course of a Cabinet meeting while decisions will be communicated to the nation every Wednesday to ensure transparency. All the projects will be strictly monitored and implemented under 100-day programme cycles.

Giving his opening remarks during the meeting, President Mnangagwa said the new ministers — a blend of new talent and experience — should lead the transformation process.

Each portfolio should now identify a minimum of five quick-win and high impact projects in order that work on them commences in earnest. Where appropriate, it is permissible to go beyond the five, subject to approval by Cabinet.”

President Mnangagwa said ministers were expected to speak with one voice. “Our approach will entail four or five ministers making presentations during the course of a Cabinet meeting like this one until the 100-day cycle ends,” he said.

This is a new and refreshing approach that will certainly keep ministers on their toes and the nation updated all the time on what is being done to change the fortunes of the country for the better. It’s a welcome move.

And like the President always says, all shoulders should be on the wheels all the time.

