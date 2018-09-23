Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

THE Gospel of All Nations Conference (Gofan) hosted by Spirit Filled Ministries church has attracted thousands of people locally and internationally.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Bulawayo as the conference was opened on Wednesday last week. The God anointed programme started with a march which began at the City Hall and then went around the streets of Bulawayo to Security Mills (Luton road) in Belmont where the church is located.

In an interview, the leader of the church, Apostle L Bwanya said the conference was all about preaching the word of God. She also called people of all the walks of life to come and witness the preaching of the gospel.

“This conference is all about preaching of the Word, and I can basically say it is a revival and rebuild, not only the spiritual aspect of a person’s life but also their relationship with God. We are calling everyone to partake and witness the gospel being preached,” she said.

She said the conference was running its seventh anniversary.

“This event happens annually and this is the seventh year it has been happening, before it was called RIOT but we have since moved away from that name and it is now called Gofan,” said Apostle Bwanya.

This year`s conference was one of its own kind as it drew people from all over the world.

“This year`s event is unique because we were graced by people from all over the world. We have people from United Kingdom, Botswana, Zambia, the list is endless and most importantly it is the first conference after I moved from my former church (AFM),” she said.

The Apostle also believes that the conference will change the landscape of the gospel world in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at large.

“I feel like this conference will change the setting of the gospel world because here we are talking about healing and deliverance, prophecy and we are expecting people to repent,” she explained.

One of the visitors Cecelia Shonge from United Kingdom expressed excitement at being part of the conference.

“I am very elated to be here and it is my first time being here. I am also excited to be representing UK as you know that this is a gospel for all nations, that is why we are here,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who played a role to make the event a success.

“I would like to thank our congregants who took their time to come here even though it was scotching hot, drum majorettes from different schools, Fire Brigade, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prison Services who provided a band and horses during the march,” she said.

The Conference started on Wednesday and ends today with a service at Security Mills, Number 12 Luton Road, Belmont. The service today starts at 9 am, and today will also be the official launch day of Spirit Filled Ministries. Some of the key note sermons over the conference were delivered by Prophet Ian Ndlovu, Apostle P Matope, Apostle L T Zimbowora and Prophet O Makomo, among others. Gospel musician Mathias Mhere is also part of the Conference with a full band, as well as the Spirit Filled Praise and Worship Team led by Minister Chivasa and Minister Vincent.

