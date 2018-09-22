CHAPUNGU gaffer Rodwell Dlakama is confident that the Air Force of Zimbabwe side can upset Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie set for Mandava Stadium today.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Dlakama has endured a bitter-sweet stint at Chapungu since taking over from Tendai Chikuni in May as the Gweru-based side has hit a low gear at a crucial stage in this home stretch.

Last year, the airmen dumped the Zvishavane miners out of the tournament in the first round but Dlakama is first to admit that things have changed since then. FC Platinum are favourites to progress to the next stage considering their current form, added to the fact that they completed a double over Chapungu in the league.

However, Dlakama is not reading much into the past and is determined to end their barren stay in the top-flight.

“We are going there in full throttle to win this match, we just want to progress as much as we can. We cannot let this opportunity go easily.

“We will work hard and make sure we progress to the next stage and surpass our achievements from last season. For us there is a lot to play for, our pride and our fans who have always rallied behind us since the beginning of the season,” he said. “History has a tendency of repeating itself. I hope that will be the case so that we can progress to the next stage of this competition.

“There is a good prize money at stake and no one wants to let that chance go so easily. Every other team will be looking forward to find themselves something big to celebrate about as the season is about to end,” he said.

In other Chibuku Super Cup fixtures, Shurugwi side Nichrut take on Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

The John Nyikadzino-led side are aiming to make a statement in their maiden Chibuku Super Cup, which could give them a measure of confidence in their fight to survive relegation.

Shabanie Mine on the other hand, have destiny out of their hands in the Premier Soccer League but a date with Triangle tomorrow in the tournament presents them with an opportunity to get themselves some respite from their unending problems.

