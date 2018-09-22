FORMER Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development minister, Nyasha Chikwinya, has been taken to court over an outstanding $31 765 energy bill owing to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc).

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility petitioned the High Court on Thursday, claiming payment of the outstanding amount. The former Mutare South legislator (Zanu PF) is yet to respond to the litigation and the matter is pending.

According to the court papers, Chikwinya allegedly failed, neglected and or refused to settle the amount despite numerous demands.

“The defendant (Chikwinya) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (Zetdc) as at August 31, 2018 in the sum of $31 765, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two, for account number 2249447,” the power utility said in its declaration.

“The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5% per annum.”