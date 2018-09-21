Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed Mr Clemence Masango as the new Registrar- General among five new senior appointments in the civil service. Mr Masango takes over from Mr Tobaiwa Mudede, who was retired on Wednesday along with eight others.

Mr Masango was the Principal Director in the Immigration Department before his latest appointment.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments are with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 202 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment ([No. 20) of 2013 appointed the following persons as members of the Civil Service Commission: Ambassador Grace Mutandiro and Mr Ozias Hove. Their appointments are with immediate effect,” he said.

Ambassador Mutandiro was the Secretary for Environment, Water and Climate while Mr Hove was the senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dr Sibanda said President Mnangagwa has also re-assigned some of the top civil servants to new positions.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet further wishes to announce that the Public Service Commission, with the concurrence of His Excellency, has assigned new portfolios to the following senior officers of Government,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Mr Willard Manungo – Head of State Enterprise Reform and Corporate Governance Unit at permanent secretary level, Office of the President and Cabinet; Ambassador Stuart Comberbach – Special Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; and Mr Clemence Masango -Registrar-General.”

Mr Manungo was the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development while Ambassador Comberbach was the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The appointments come after President Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some.

Apart from Mr Mudede, President Mnangagwa approved the retirement of nine senior Government officials – Mr Ngoni Masoka, Mr Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Mrs Ethel Mlalazi, Mrs Anne Knuth and Mr Valentine Vera.

The President is yet to appoint permanent secretaries for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and Ministry Primary and Secondary Education.

