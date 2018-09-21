Tsitsi Ndabambi

The grand finale of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 pageant has finally arrived with twenty one beauties from all the ten provinces of the nation competing for the crown.

For the first time in the history of national pageants the grand event is being held in Bulawayo the city of kings and queens at a local hotel.

The ladies, who went in camp twelve days ago, had a sashing ceremony and talent contest at The Yadah Hotel before touring The Great Zimbabwe Monument in Masvingo.

As future tourism ambassadors regardless of whether or not they win, the new MTZ president and licence holder Mrs Sarah Mpofu together with the pageant sponsors made it their mandate to educate the finalists about the heritage that the nation carries.

Before settling in the boot camp in Bulawayo, they were taken on a tour of one of the Seven Wonders of the World the incredibly mighty Victoria Falls.

As part of the per-event activities, the girls were taken through life skills and entrepreneurship training and a day being spent at the prayer mountain for a spiritual encounter with the Almighty God.

Now that finally the day has arrived, all eyes and ears will be alert to find out tonight who the new tourism reigning queen will be.

The organisers are still to disclose the full list of prizes for the winners and what the new license holders have to offer as the new kids on the block.

Whatever it is, it ought to whet the appetite of the beauties; Sarah Mpofu and her team after all are known for their meticulous planning, attention to detail, and perfection!

Like this: Like Loading...