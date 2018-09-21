UNITED Kingdom-based disk jockey Doubt Chimonyo — popularly known as DJ Dhewa — has implored local upcoming artistes to put their act together and target social media in their marketing efforts in order to make a mark on the international stage.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

DJ Dewa

DJ Dhewa, who was back in the country last week after a 17-year absence, told NewsDay Life &Style that local upcoming artistes needed a mindset shift.

The DJ, who also doubles up as a music promoter, said nothing would be offered on a silver platter in the music industry.

“The challenge that I faced as a DJ is the artistes themselves. If you try to sponsor them, it becomes your sole responsibility to do everything for them as most of them believe in being sponsored. But no one wants to sponsor someone who does not have anything to show for themselves,” he said.

DJ Dhewa said for a musician to be identified they have to market themselves first, then the sponsors will come.

“They are not on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube. They do not even have their own songs on a flash disk. Those are some of the basic things which one should have if they want to be well-recognised artistes,” he said.

The wheel spinner said musicians should have a social media platform where they interact with fans on a daily basis and let people familiarise with their music.

DJ Dhewa said some did not receive positive criticism well but “sugar coating” would be detrimental to their careers.

“I work with everyone from hip hop, Zimdancehall, Afro jazz among others, but what I have realised is that Zimdancehall is the most dominant. However there are also others like Mzoe 7, Diana Samkange and Stunner who have gained fame singing other genres,” he said, adding that artistes were seen as role models so they should produce positive music.

The artistes must not swear a lot. Everyone must feel comfortable to listen to the songs, not to be on the edge every time a song comes up,” he said.

