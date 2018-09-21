Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Ten Zimbabweans are feared to been killed this morning when a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the N1 highway outside Polokwane city, Limpopo province in South Africa.

Police and emergency medical services teams are still working at the scene.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said they would issue a detailed statement later today. Limpopo Premier Mr Chupu Mathabatha noted with concern and regret the passing on of about 10 people, all thought to be Zimbabweans.

“We note with concern the death of 10 people in yet another bus accident in Polokwane. This comes after 11 people en-route from Zambia to Johannesburg passed on in a bus accident again near Polokwane earlier this week, making the total number of bus deaths to nearly 21 in one week,” he said.

The Premier extended his condolences to the relatives of the accident victims.He also commended the emergency services, police and traffic officials for assisting the injured and the survivors of the road accident.

“I want to urge drivers, taxi and bus operators to assist in preserving the lives of their passengers on the road. As we approach the festive season, we will tighten up law enforcement and be merciless against transgressors”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...